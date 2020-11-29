The Spun

Look: Former Auburn Commit Trolls Gus Malzahn After Iron Bowl

A closeup of Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For a while during his high school career, four-star offensive lineman Javion Cohen was committed to Gus Malzahn and the Auburn Tigers.

However, Cohen wound up signing with Alabama. Depending on what side of the story you heard, Malzahn either pulled the Phenix City, Ala., native’s offer because he visited the Crimson Tide, or Cohen told Auburn he was going to flip to ‘Bama and the offer was pulled at that time.

Regardless of how that all played out, Cohen found the time to troll the program he was once committed to on Saturday night. The Alabama freshman found a tweet celebrating Malzahn for apparently pulling his offer one year ago.

“Cohen goes on to watch Auburn get embarrassed the following season,” he wrote.

Now, Cohen did not actually play in yesterday’s 42-13 Iron Bowl win for Alabama. He has seen action against Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

It will be interesting to see if he’s on the field for the Iron Bowl next season. The kid clearly has a lot of history with both programs.


