Look: Frank Thomas Reacts To Alma Mater's College World Series Loss

Auburn baseball's season came to an end Tuesday night, but MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is still fired up about his alma mater.

The Tigers were eliminated from the College World Series by SEC rival Arkansas last night, falling 11-1 to the Razorbacks. However, AU won its first game in Omaha in 25 years when it knocked out Stanford on Monday afternoon.

Thomas, who starred for the program in the 1980s before a long and successful MLB career, paid tribute to the current Tigers on Twitter this afternoon.

"I’m still proud of the Auburn Tiger baseball program. What a season men," he said. "Great job Butch Thompson and Tim Hudson. Getting to Omaha is a major accomplishment! #War DamnEagle."

This was Auburn's sixth CWS appearance in program history and its second under Thompson's leadership. The Tigers advanced to Omaha back in 2019 as well, but were eliminated in two games.

This time around, they won a game before going home. We'll see if they can improve on that result in 2023.