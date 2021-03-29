The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Here’s How Auburn Fans Celebrated Alabama’s Loss

Auburn's Toomer's corner.AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 10: Fans of the Auburn Tigers roll trees at Toomer's Corner after defeating the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Jordan Hare Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. The Auburn Tigers defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 51-14.(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

As happy as UCLA fans were to see their Bruins knock off the Alabama Crimson Tide in the NCAA Tournament yesterday, it was pretty much an early Christmas for Auburn fans.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide lost in overtime to the No. 11 Bruins, ending their deepest NCAA Tournament run since 2004. Even though Auburn didn’t even qualify for the NCAA Tournament, fans clearly felt that was victory enough.

So how did the Auburn fans celebrate? With a classic tradition as old as time itself: Rolling Toomers Corner.

The tradition of throwing toilet paper rolls on top of the trees at Toomer’s Corner dates back to the 1980s. Though it’s used pretty exclusively to celebrate Iron Bowl wins over Alabama on the football field.

The schadenfreude must have been pretty intense for Auburn fans though. Auburn went just 13-14 this past season, their first losing campaign in five years.

They were a shoo-in for the NCAA Tournament in 2020 after going 25-6 in the regular season – one of their best campaigns ever. But the pandemic put an end to any potential run.

Seeing Alabama seemingly come out of nowhere to make a deep run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament had to sting.

At any rate, Alabama and Auburn will now be watching the remainder of the NCAA Tournament from home.

The Elite Eight begins tonight at 7:15 p.m. EST with Oregon State vs. Houston and will air on CBS.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.