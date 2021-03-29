Look: Here’s How Auburn Fans Celebrated Alabama’s Loss

As happy as UCLA fans were to see their Bruins knock off the Alabama Crimson Tide in the NCAA Tournament yesterday, it was pretty much an early Christmas for Auburn fans.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide lost in overtime to the No. 11 Bruins, ending their deepest NCAA Tournament run since 2004. Even though Auburn didn’t even qualify for the NCAA Tournament, fans clearly felt that was victory enough.

So how did the Auburn fans celebrate? With a classic tradition as old as time itself: Rolling Toomers Corner.

The tradition of throwing toilet paper rolls on top of the trees at Toomer’s Corner dates back to the 1980s. Though it’s used pretty exclusively to celebrate Iron Bowl wins over Alabama on the football field.

They actually rolled Toomers Corner… that’s hilarious pic.twitter.com/LNQGdl4zgs — Matthew Travis (@Mjtrav627) March 29, 2021

The schadenfreude must have been pretty intense for Auburn fans though. Auburn went just 13-14 this past season, their first losing campaign in five years.

They were a shoo-in for the NCAA Tournament in 2020 after going 25-6 in the regular season – one of their best campaigns ever. But the pandemic put an end to any potential run.

Seeing Alabama seemingly come out of nowhere to make a deep run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament had to sting.

At any rate, Alabama and Auburn will now be watching the remainder of the NCAA Tournament from home.

The Elite Eight begins tonight at 7:15 p.m. EST with Oregon State vs. Houston and will air on CBS.