Look: Hugh Freeze's Message For Nick Saban Is Going Viral

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 05: Head Coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames watches his team warm up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Flames defeated the Razorbacks 21-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Auburn officially introduced Hugh Freeze as its new head coach this Tuesday.

During the introductory press conference, Freeze said he has tremendous respect for Alabama head coach Nick Saban. However, their friendship won't prevent him from embracing the Alabama-Auburn rivalry.

"I have great respect for Nick," Freeze said. "He and Mrs. Terry have been great friends to us too, but I hope they're a little nervous today."



Freeze will get his first crack at the Iron Bowl in the fall of 2023.

History tells us that Freeze can go head-to-head with Saban in the SEC. When he was the head coach at Ole Miss, he had a 2-3 record against Alabama.

Freeze will be the third head coach for Auburn over the past four years. The Tigers were 9-12 under Bryan Harsin.

Interim coach Cadillac Williams went 2-2 as Auburn's interim coach this season. He's being retained by Freeze for next season.