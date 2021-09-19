Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Message For Auburn Fan

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for last night’s Auburn-Penn State game in Happy Valley, which the Nittany Lions held on and won 28-20.

Auburn fans were understandably upset with the result, but Herbstreit had no patience for one fan on Twitter who complained about the play calling of Tigers offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

The fan tweeted a still shot claiming the refs missed a safety on a late-game carry by PSU running back Noah Cain before sarcastically calling Bobo a “play calling genius.” That’s when Herbstreit fired back.

“And you’re a fan of Auburn??? Get the hell out of here,” he wrote. “You either stick with your team through good AND bad times or you find another hobby. What a joke!! Auburn played their asses off. What an idiot. You’re not a fan!!! Beat it!”

And you’re a fan of Auburn??? Get the hell out of here. You either stick with your team through good AND bad times or you find another hobby. What a joke!! Auburn played their asses off. What an idiot. You’re not a fan!!! Beat it! https://t.co/n1rnjXwDKK — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 19, 2021

Honestly, we’re not sure why Herbie responded so harshly here. He’s been known to be blunt with his opinions on Twitter, but this fan didn’t really do anything out of line.

All he did was question his team’s play calling and offensive coordinator, which is something that fans of every single college football program do on pretty much a weakly basis. Anyway, Herbie was not happy about it, and he let him know it.

The loss dropped Auburn to 2-1, while Penn State moved to 3-0. The Nittany Lions are deservedly getting College Football Playoff buzz, and they’ll have the chance to prove themselves against top competition in October, when they face Iowa and later Ohio State.