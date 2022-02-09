Malik Willis Reveals Why He Had To Transfer From Auburn

Over the past two seasons as the starting quarterback at Liberty, Malik Willis climbed the ranks to become a top quarterback in the country. But he still looks back on why he didn’t succeed at Auburn before his transfer in 2019.

In a recent interview with NFL.com, Willis admitted that his immaturity at Auburn cost him his shot under then head coach Gus Malzahn. He said he realized in 2019 that he needed to be better and sought a new school to reach those heights.

“(Malzahn) didn’t have to (tell me). I knew, I was immature,” Willis said, via NFL.com. “I had just played really well in the spring game. But I learned the hard way that the spring game doesn’t matter. I decided after that meeting that I had to be better, but I needed to find somewhere else to play and find someone to help me get where I needed to go.”

Moving to Liberty wound up being the perfect move for Willis. He went 17-6 as a starter in two seasons, throwing for 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns while completing 62.4-percent of his passes.

Malik Willis is now primed to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. He might even wind up being the first one off the board when all is said and done.

Not bad for a quarterback who had to transfer from an SEC powerhouse to an FBS independent.

Will Willis be the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft?