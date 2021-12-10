NCAA Announces Punishment For Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl

The NCAA has decided on a punishment for head coach Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball program.

Pearl has received a two-game suspension from the NCAA. He’ll begin the suspension on Saturday when Auburn plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Auburn basketball program, as a whole, will be on four years of probation. During that time, the Tigers “must” reduce the number of total scholarships by two over four years. In addition, Auburn will receive a $5,000 fine.

the NCAA has announced its penalties for Auburn basketball: – HC Bruce Pearl will be suspended 2 games

– four years of probation (2021-2025)

– "program must reduce the total number of scholarships by two during the term of probation"

– $5,000 fine, 3% of the basketball budget — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) December 10, 2021

Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl released the following statement:

“I’m appreciative of Auburn University, our leadership, the AU family and our current and former student-athletes as we navigated through the challenges of the last four years,” Pearl said. “We respect the NCAA peer evaluation process and appreciate the panel recognized we took meaningful and contemporaneous penalties. It is time to put this behind us. As part of our penalty, I will begin my two-game suspension tomorrow against Nebraska.”

Auburn University has also released a statement. You can find it below.

“We are pleased that a conclusion has been reached in this case. For the last four years, Auburn has been proactive and cooperative with the NCAA enforcement staff and Committee on Infractions. We have been and will continue to be committed to NCAA rules compliance. As such, we accept all penalties and are ready to move forward.”

All things considered, this is a pretty light punishment from the NCAA. Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers’ proactiveness in the case probably helped.

Pearl will not be on the sideline when Auburn plays Nebraska on Saturday.