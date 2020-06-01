Legendary Auburn head coach Pat Dye passed away this morning. He was 80 years old.

His passing comes just over a week after he was hospitalized for kidney problems. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

Dye is widely considered one of the greatest coaches in Auburn football history. During his 12-year tenure, he won four SEC titles – the most by any Auburn coach, including three straight from 1987 to 1989. He was a two-time AP Coach of the Year too, winning the award in 1987 and 1988.

His final record at Auburn was 99-39-4, with six bowl wins. Dye had arguably his greatest season in 1983, when his Bo Jackson-led Tigers went 11-1 en route to their first SEC title since 1957 and a No. 3 finish in the final polls.

Two years later, Jackson would hoist the Heisman Trophy for Auburn for the first time since 1971.

Dye’s first coaching job was as the linebackers assistant for the great Bear Bryant at Alabama from 1965 to 1973. Upon joining Auburn in 1981, Dye ensured that he made a lasting impression on his former boss.

In the 1982 Iron Bowl – Bear Bryant’s last regular season game as a head coach – Dye and the Tigers beat The Bear and the Crimson Tide at Legion Field, 23-22.

Dye also found success with East Carolina from 1974 to 1979. He won 47 games with the Pirates – tied for the third-most in school history – and to a bowl win over Louisiana Tech in the 1978 Independence Bowl. It was East Carolina’s first bowl appearance and win in over a decade.

Dye was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.