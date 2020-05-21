Legendary College Football Coach Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A legendary college football coach has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital.

Former Auburn Tigers head coach Pat Dye, 80, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Dye reportedly tested positive while in the hospital due to kidney issues. He’s reportedly asymptomatic, according to CBS 42.

Dye was Auburn’s head coach from 1981-1992. He won four SEC championships and finished No. 1 in the New York Times’ poll in 1983.

Dye, a Georgia native, played collegiately for the Bulldogs from 1958-60. He was a two-way starter at offensive lineman and linebacker. Dye was a first-team All-SEC lineman and a two-time All-American (1959 and 1960).

The Georgia native then played three seasons of professional football for the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League.

Dye served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1964, fulfilling an ROTC duty. He began his coaching career as a defensive assistant at Alabama in 1965.

The former Auburn coach was ECU head’s coach from 1974-79 and Wyoming’s head coach in 1980.

Dye got the Auburn job in 1981 and went 99–39–4 as the Tigers’ head coach. He was a three-time SEC Coach of the Year.