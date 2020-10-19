Paul Finebaum Shares What He’s Hearing About Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn has been Auburn’s head coach since 2013 and despite being fairly successful, it’s felt like he’s been on the hot seat for the majority of his tenure.

That doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon, either.

Auburn was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Tigers fell to the Gamecocks, 30-22, and have fallen out of the top 25 rankings.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum reacted to the loss while appearing on “The Roundtable” on WJOX 94.5 on Monday morning.

“For all of us that have defended Bo Nix, it’s difficult to defend him after Saturday and you can blame anyone you want and everyone wants to blame Gus Malzahn, but ultimately, you have to make some plays and maybe you have to have better plays to be put in,” Finebaum said. “The Auburn offense is a mess and I don’t know how this is an easily fixable situation. You start doing the math and you start saying thank goodness for the head official in the Arkansas game or otherwise, we would be talking about a dire situation right now. You have to search three or four years back to see a Gus Malzahn offense working consistently.”

Finebaum added that the Auburn family is starting to grow weary of Malzahn.

“The short-term question about the long-term stability of Auburn remains the same, and is there someone there who is going to change the direction, and I’m not talking about the athletics director because we hear the same thing out of athletics directors at Auburn,” Finebaum added. “Can we all agree that the athletics director does not call shots or will not call the shots? It’s a problem and there’s no getting around it, and I’ve been pretty steadfast in my support of, ‘Hey Malzahn’s done this and Malzahn’s done that, and the buyout’s too much,’ and I’m sure you already heard it and I’m sure you’ll hear it all day, but the Auburn family is growing very weary.”

Some Auburn fans are already suggesting a controversial replacement for Malzahn. Things are certainly getting interesting within the Tigers’ program.