Paul Finebaum Predicts Major College Football Coach Firing

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t confident in Auburn keeping Bryan Harsin moving forward.

The commentator made his Monday appearance on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show in Alabama and confirmed that he doesn’t see Harsin staying.

“No, I do not,” Finebaum said.

He then went into why part of it is due to not having enough support or recruiting Auburn the right way.

“So when he makes mistakes, which he clearly did, there’s no one there to support him,” Finebaum said. “Bryan Harsin wants to recruit a certain way, and that may be great for him, but it may not be great for Auburn.”

Harsin just wrapped up his first season with the school and finished 6-7 overall. Per ESPN, he’s committed to the school and not looking to go anywhere.

“I’m the Auburn coach, and that’s how I’m operating every day,” Harsin told the network. “I want this thing to work, and I’ve told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I’m not planning on going anywhere. This was and is the job. That’s why I left the one I was in, to come here and make this place a championship program and leave it better than I found it.”

Even if he does come back next season, he’ll need to get better results or it may be a quick tenure.