Paul Finebaum Reacts To Auburn Basketball’s Success This Year

An extreme closeup of ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum from the Cotton Bowl in Texas in 2019.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

We’re used to hearing Paul Finebaum discuss football, but today the longtime SEC-based radio host discussed some Auburn basketball.

This morning, Finebaum appeared on “McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning” and was asked about the success the Tigers are having this year. Bruce Pearl’s squad is 16-1 and ranked second in the country.

There was some speculation that Auburn would be ranked No. 1 in the new AP poll that was released earlier today, but they wound up being slotted at No. 2 behind Gonzaga. Prior to the release of the rankings, Finebaum addressed AU’s strong start and what being ranked No. 1 would mean.

“I think it affirms what we saw three years ago when they made it to the Final Four,” Finebaum said. “It validates the decision to bring Bruce in there initially. He’s a transcendent coach and I think a lot of folks have tried to keep him down and kick him, but he has a way. Players love him. They embrace him. They play harder for him maybe than other people, and I think it’d really be wonderful.”

This will be a big week for Auburn, as the Tigers host No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday after a mid-week home game with Georgia.

It will be hard for AU to leapfrog Gonzaga, but if they avoid an upset against the Bulldogs and then beat the Wildcats, they could have a legit case with voters.

[ SDS ]

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.