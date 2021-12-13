Paul Finebaum Reacts To Bo Nix’s Transfer Decision

Bo Nix officially entered the transfer portal on Sunday night and that means Auburn needs a new quarterback.

Nix has started the last three seasons for the Tigers and will have one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum made his weekly appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show on WJOX in Alabama and thinks that Nix transferring will be good for him.

“I think it’s in his best interest for this reason, Greg,” Finebaum said. “And even though the season mostly went well until he got hurt, you know, and everyone close to that program knows the difficulty that he was encountering. There were people on that staff who wondered how long he would be able to exist.”

Finebaum also touched on how if Nix can find the right fit this season, the sky could be the limit.

“I think he has an opportunity to have a really big year somewhere, under the right coach,” Finebaum said.

Nix finished the 2021 season with 2,294 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. His best season came in 2019 when he finished with 2,542 yards passing with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

So far, Nix has no visits to other schools planned, but that should change relatively quickly.