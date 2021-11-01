Paul Finebaum Reveals His Pick For SEC Coach Of The Year

There’s only one month remaining of the 2021 college football season and several SEC teams remain in contention for the conference title and the national title. But for ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, one coach stands out as his SEC Coach of the Year. And it’s not who you might think.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX, Finebaum asserted that Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin earns his vote for SEC Coach of the Year. He credited Harsin for leading Auburn to some big wins against tough teams and credited him for doing “a phenomenal job.”

“I think he’s done a phenomenal job, and we’re now in November, so the SEC Coach of the Year award, we’re no longer talking about 8 people for the job, some with losing records,” Finebaum said. “So today, Bryan Harsin is the SEC Coach of the Year. I don’t think it’s really in dispute at the moment. He’s got some difficult games ahead. But he’s won some incredibly difficult games, and I’ve really been impressed with him across the board.”

Finebaum said that Harsin has far exceed his expectations. He revealed that he expected 7-8 wins given how little Harsin had to work with when he took the job.

“I didn’t think he inherited very much. I was thinking 7-5, maybe 8-4 and I realize there’s still 2 extraordinarily difficult games left. But he’s already won a couple games I did not have him winning,” Finebaum said. “So I could not be more impressed.”

Harsin is in his first year with the Tigers and is 6-2 overall with a 3-1 SEC record. His only losses have come to Georgia and Penn State.

Perhaps most importantly, Bryan Harsin has the Auburn Tigers in control of their own destiny. Their next three games are against Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina before hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide for the Iron Bowl.

If the Tigers win out, Auburn will be in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

Not bad for someone in his first year as a Power Five head coach.

Is Bryan Harsin the SEC Coach of the Year?