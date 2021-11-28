Look: Photo Of Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral

Fans of the Auburn Tigers are down bad right now. Especially this one.

After the Tigers’ four-overtime Iron Bowl loss, SEC on CBS cameras panned to a forlorn fan of the home team trying to absorb what just happened.

The picture quickly went viral.

Despite struggling for most of the game, Alabama was able to pull out the win over Auburn after four OT’s. Receiver John Metchie III caught the walk-off two-point conversion for the Tide.

The junior receiver showed up when his team needed him most. He finished the night with 13 catches for 150 yards. The only Bama receiver with more than three catches in the game.

It was a defensive struggle for most of the game. With just a couple minutes to go, down 10-3, Bryce Young led the Tide on a 98-yard drive to tie the game and send it to OT.

The thrill

The agony

The Iron Bowl pic.twitter.com/g2jPgij8GC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2021

While Auburn put forth a great effort, especially on D, they just couldn’t muster quite enough points behind backup quarterback TJ Finley.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they missed the chance to make their season by ruining Bama’s. Now the Crimson Tide move on Atlanta to face the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship.