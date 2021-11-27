Photo Of This Auburn Fan Is Going Viral During Game vs. Alabama

Rivalry weekend in college football got off to a roaring start with “The Game” between Michigan and Ohio State.

The Wolverines entered the game on an eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes. However, it was clear very early on the Wolverines came to play. Jim Harbaugh and company dominated the trenches en route to a 42-27 win.

With one surprising upset in the books, fans turned their sights to the next game. No. 3 Alabama traveled to Auburn for a battle against the Tigers in the Iron Bowl.

During the first half of play Auburn’s defense was the story of the game. After a dominant first half for the Tigers, Auburn fans were certainly feeling themselves.

The cameras caught one fan flexing.

Check it out.

Auburn looking strong so far 💪 pic.twitter.com/4HFb15OYFd — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2021

It’s difficult to blame her for flexing given the team’s defensive performance in the first half.

Auburn held Alabama to zero points in the first half. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Can the Tigers hold on?