Photo: Tommy Tuberville’s Campaign Bus Is On Fire

The campaign bus for former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville has reportedly gone up in flames.

Tuberville, 65, is a Republican candidate for the United States Senate in Alabama. A runoff primary election between Tuberville and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled for July 14, 2020.

Wednesday evening, one of Tuberville’s campaign buses reportedly caught fire on I-59 in Dekalb County, Alabama.

Thankfully, no one appears to have been injured.

“A Recreational Vehicle is currently on fire at the 227 mile marker of I-59 North, shutting down the northbound lane. The driver escaped uninjured,” Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a .

Tuberville’s bus tour has been dubbed “The People vs. The Swamp.”

Per DeKalb County Sheriff’s office, Tommy Tuberville’s “The People vs. The Swamp” tour bus is on fire on the side of I-59. Says driver was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/5a3hVcbYqt — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) July 2, 2020

Tuberville, who played at Southern Arkansas, was Auburn’s head coach from 1999-2008. He led the Tigers to an SEC championship in 2004 and won five SEC West division titles.

The former Tigers head coach resigned from his position following a 5-7 season in 2008. Tuberville then worked as a TV analyst during the 2009 season.

Tuberville got back into coaching in 2010, accepting the Texas Tech job. He was the Red Raiders’ head coach until 2012, when he left for Cincinnati. He coached the Bearcats from 2013-16, going 29-22.

The former college football coach announced in April 2019 that he would enter the 2020 Republican primary.