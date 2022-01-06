QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program.

Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.

Calzada has up to three years of eligibility left.

After appearing in only three games in 2019 and redshirting last season, Calzada was A&M’s primary starter in 2021. He finished the year with 2,185 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Calzada’s most memorable performance came against Alabama on October 9, when he passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-38 upset of the Crimson Tide. Against his future program, Calzada threw for 192 yards in a 20-3 win over Auburn on November 6.

He officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 13.