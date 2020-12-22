Report: Auburn Contacts Hugh Freeze About Coaching Vacancy

Since Auburn parted ways with Gus Malzahn just over a week ago, the Tigers have cycled through a never-ending carousel of head coach candidates.

Now it looks like the school can add Hugh Freeze to its wish list.

According to a report from Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Auburn contacted the current Liberty head coach about it’s current vacancy. At this point, it’s unclear whether or not the two parties have agreed to an interview.

Freeze becomes the latest candidate in a laundry list of names that circles around the Auburn program. Earlier on Tuesday, a report surfaced that Clemson DC Brent Venables might consider the position, but that was quickly nixed. Meanwhile Louisiana’s Billy Napier confirmed that he would stay with the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Tigers own defensive coordinator, Kevin Steele, also seemed to evaporate from the discussion.

So the Tigers are still coach-less.

Maybe Freeze can be Auburn’s “White Knight.”

#Auburn has contacted #Liberty coach Hugh Freeze about its job opening, a source tells @247Sports. Freeze was not considered by Auburn during the first week of the search, but that has obviously changed. Story: https://t.co/Bq9fAZjtIt pic.twitter.com/MKUHnWUxvK — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 22, 2020

Now at age 51, Freeze led the Liberty Flames to an outstanding 9-1 record, earning a bid to the Cure Bowl. He recently signed a five-year extension to stay with the school through 2024.

Freeze spoke with 247Sports earlier in the year and mentioned how content he was at Liberty after being briefly tied to the opening at South Carolina.

“Man, you know, the first thing is, I have no clue if anybody even wants me or not, except for Liberty,” Freeze said. “And so I’m thankful for Liberty. I know this, and my wife keeps me grounded on this, I live where my feet are and my total focus is on our team here getting them ready for NC State and building this program. I’ve been honest with them and our administration here in saying that it would take something really, really special for me to even consider leaving here — and I mean that. I have no idea if anybody even would want to talk to me, and that’s OK, I’m at peace with that. So I’m happy right where I’m at and at total peace. Got great friends here, great staff, great kids, great administration. I’ve got a house up on the mountain, two minutes from campus.”

Of course, Freeze coached at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016. It’s possible that the Auburn job could throw him right back into the SEC fire.

In the meantime, the Tigers must prepare for a late season bowl game. Auburn will square off against No. 14 Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl on Jan.1.