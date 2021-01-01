Report: Auburn Makes 2021 Decision On Kevin Steele

Today’s Vrbo Citrus Bowl will be the swan song for defensive coordinator/interim head coach Kevin Steele at Auburn, according to a new report.

SEC Network analyst and former Auburn player Cole Cubelic tweeted this afternoon that he’s hearing Steele will not be retained by new Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin. Steele has been the defensive coordinator at AU since 2016.

The 62-year-old assistant was heavily rumored to be the top candidate to replace Gus Malzahn, who was fired last month after eight seasons. However, a large contingent of Auburn fans objected to that possibility, and Steele was eventually bypassed in the search.

He has been the Tigers’ interim leader for the preparation leading up to today’s bowl game, but it looks like that is as far as his career on The Plains will go.

I’m told Auburn interim Head Coach Kevin Steele will not return as a part of the staff next season. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 1, 2021

The outcome of today’s Citrus Bowl was not going to factor into Harsin’s decision on whether or not to keep Steele. Still, it would be nice for he and his team to finish out on a high note.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that is going to happen. Auburn is currently down 14-0 to Northwestern midway through the second quarter.

You can watch the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on ABC.