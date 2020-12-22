Report: Bill Clark ‘No Longer A Candidate’ At Auburn

The Auburn football coaching search doesn’t appear to be going well. UAB’s Bill Clark is out of the mix, per a new report.

According to 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello, Clark is no longer a candidate on The Plains. The 52-year-old coach reportedly had a strong interview for the position recently.

If Clark is indeed out of the running, for now, he is the second reported candidate to drop from the race today. Louisiana’s Billy Napier reportedly turned down the job earlier on Monday.

It is unclear whether Clark turned down an actual offer from Auburn, or if he simply decided to take himself out of contention before one was extended. Either way, it doesn’t look like he’ll be leading the Tigers in 2021.

Source: #UAB coach Bill Clark is no longer a candidate for the #Auburn job. He and Auburn reps talked this week. The Tigers’ search continues. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 22, 2020

Clark has earned his stripes at UAB, bringing the program back from a two-year hiatus in 2017. In the last four seasons, Clark has gone 34-16 and made four bowl games.

“I won’t comment on that other than to say, like I told you before, I love UAB,” Clark said when asked about the Auburn opening after his team captured the Conference USA title last week. “This is mine, and we built it together. But it’s always good to be thought of, and that’s my job in this business to win games. And when that happens, I think people see that. So, you know, we’ll just see what happens, but I love my players and love UAB.”

On December 13, Auburn elected to fire Gus Malzahn after eight seasons at the helm. Since then, a multitude of coaches have been linked to the position, including Clark, Napier, current Auburn defensive coordinator/interim head coach Kevin Steele and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Stay tuned to see which direction this circuitous search moves in next.