Report: Billy Napier Makes Decision On The Auburn Job

Billy Napier has reportedly turned down the Auburn Tigers’ head coaching job.

The UL Lafeyette coach was reportedly a candidate for the vacancy at Auburn following the firing of head coach Gus Malzahn. However, Napier has reportedly decided to stay put at UL Lafeyette.

247Sports is reporting that Napier has turned down the job.

“Sources tell us Billy Napier has turned down the Auburn job. Keep a close watch on Bill Clark — his interview went really well. Clark is incredibly well respected by his peers. A good possibility he is next in line,” 247Sports founder Shannon Terry tweets.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports revealed the latest names to watch for the job.

“Names to watch: Bill Clark, UAB; Brent Venables, Clemson; Kevin Steele, Auburn DC.”

College football head coaching searches are always full of interesting twists and turns. Clearly, this Auburn Tigers search is living up to that.

Right now, it appears that UAB head coach Bill Clark might be the favorite to land the job.

“I won’t comment on that other than to say, like I told you before, I love UAB,” Clark said this weekend. “This is mine, and we built it together. But it’s always good to be thought of, and that’s my job in this business to win games. And when that happens, I think people see that. So, you know, we’ll just see what happens, but I love my players and love UAB.”

Stay tuned…