Report: Group Of 5 Coach Is Emerging For The Auburn Job

Auburn fired head football coach Gus Malzahn one week ago. As of this morning, there has been no conclusion to the program’s search for a new leader.

Current defensive coordinator/interim coach Kevin Steele looked like the top target off the bat, but a large contingent of Auburn fans have expressed their disapproval of his candidacy. Outside of Steele, there have been several names mentioned as possible candidates.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was reportedly “expected to interview” for the job, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and West Virginia head coach Neal Brown have been mentioned. Now, a new report names UAB head coach Bill Clark as a strong contender.

“Multiple sources late Saturday night told FootballScoop that Clark had emerged as “someone of significant interest” as the Tigers’ administration has continued to seek the right replacement for the fired Gus Malzahn,” wrote Football Scoop’s John Brice this morning.

Clark is 51-26 as a head coach at Jacksonville State and UAB. He was hired in Birmingham in 2014, and guided the program through a two-year shutdown in 2015 and 2016.

Since restarting play in 2017, Clark’s Blazers have gone 34-16 with three bowl appearances and a pair of Conference USA titles.

The UAB football program shut down after the 2014 season. Since the program’s return in 2017, they’ve made three trips to the Conference USA title game and won two C-USA titles. What a story 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tXYZUuFN06 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 19, 2020

Following UAB’s win over Marshall in the Conference USA championship game this weekend, Clark was asked if Auburn had contacted him. He officially declined comment.

Auburn finished the 2020 regular season with a 6-4 record. Malzahn was let go after eight seasons, which included a 68-35 overall record, three wins over Alabama, one SEC title and a BCS Championship Game appearance.