Report: Group Of 5 Coach Is Emerging For The Auburn Job

UAB's Bill Clark greets Randy Shannon.GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Head coaches Bill Clark of the UAB Blazers and Randy Shannon of the Florida Gators shake hands after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Auburn fired head football coach Gus Malzahn one week ago. As of this morning, there has been no conclusion to the program’s search for a new leader.

Current defensive coordinator/interim coach Kevin Steele looked like the top target off the bat, but a large contingent of Auburn fans have expressed their disapproval of his candidacy. Outside of Steele, there have been several names mentioned as possible candidates.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was reportedly “expected to interview” for the job, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and West Virginia head coach Neal Brown have been mentioned. Now, a new report names UAB head coach Bill Clark as a strong contender.

“Multiple sources late Saturday night told FootballScoop that Clark had emerged as “someone of significant interest” as the Tigers’ administration has continued to seek the right replacement for the fired Gus Malzahn,” wrote Football Scoop’s John Brice this morning.

Clark is 51-26 as a head coach at Jacksonville State and UAB. He was hired in Birmingham in 2014, and guided the program through a two-year shutdown in 2015 and 2016.

Since restarting play in 2017, Clark’s Blazers have gone 34-16 with three bowl appearances and a pair of Conference USA titles.

Following UAB’s win over Marshall in the Conference USA championship game this weekend, Clark was asked if Auburn had contacted him. He officially declined comment.

Auburn finished the 2020 regular season with a 6-4 record. Malzahn was let go after eight seasons, which included a 68-35 overall record, three wins over Alabama, one SEC title and a BCS Championship Game appearance.


