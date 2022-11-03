Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening.

Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season.

The former Heisman Trophy winner believes Auburn's next head coach should bring in Kendal Briles from Arkansas.

"Whoever Auburn’s new Head Coach will be should bring in Kendal Briles from Arkansas as his Offensive Coordinator," Griffin wrote. "Arkansas just put up 520 yards and 5 TDs on Auburn last week."

Briles has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas since 2020. Prior to joining the SEC program, he spent time at Baylor, Florida Atlantic, Houston and Florida State.

During his time at Baylor, Briles actually spent time with Griffin. Their offense in 2011 was explosive to say the least.

Under Briles' leadership, Arkansas is averaging 492.5 yards per game. KJ Jefferson has 1,697 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and just one interception.

Time will tell if Auburn pursues Briles in the offseason.