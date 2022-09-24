Robert Griffin III Not Happy With Auburn's Playcalling Today

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: Robert Griffin III attends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II event at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 27, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Activision) Jesse Grant/Getty Images

ESPN's Robert Griffin III made it very clear that he's not a fan of Auburn's play-calling this Saturday against Missouri.

With less than two minutes remaining, Auburn was facing a fourth down from Missouri's 29-yard line. Instead of attempting a long field goal, the Tigers went for it.

Griffin kept saying Auburn should call a quarterback sneak on fourth down because its offensive line wasn't making a huge push in the trenches. Bryan Harsin, however, elected to hand the ball off to Tank Bigsby.

Bigsby ended up getting stuffed by Missouri's defense for a turnover on downs.

"This is why you don't do that, Mark," Griffin said. "They're not winning at the point of attack."

Auburn nearly lost the game because of that call. However, Missouri missed a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter.

Overtime is officially underway at Jordan-Hare Stadium.