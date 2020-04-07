Fan Poll Ranks Every SEC Logo From Best To Worst

Which SEC team logo do college football fans like the most? The answer might be a bit surprising.

FanJuicer.com, a sports site run by a market researcher, polled over 3,000 fans over at the College Football Subreddit to find the answer. As it turns out, people are into Auburn’s interlocking ‘AU’ logo.

The poll was conducted using the “MaxDiff” technique, which explains the scores given on the graphic below. Using the technique, scores of 100 are considered average. Each point above 100 is the percentage above the average team that the team scored. Auburn and Florida’s Gator logo were 151 and 150 points, respectively, for the top two spots.

Based on this ranking, Georgia was closest to the average score, at 102. Arkansas was on the other side of that break line, at 97. The Bulldogs ranked sixth overall, while Arkansas ranked seventh.

This is a tough chart for the Tennessee Vols. Tennessee was nearly 40-percent under the average score, with just a 62. The ‘Power T’ is the least popular logo in the conference, per this study.

A few years ago, our staff ranked all 65 Power Five team logos. South Carolina came out near the bottom of the full list, and was the last ranked SEC team, edging out Vanderbilt. Florida was popular with The Spun staff as well, coming in at No. 1 overall. As it turns out, we were actually higher on Tennessee than Auburn, but of course, this is just one website’s opinion.

