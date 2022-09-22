SEC Quarterback Is Reportedly Set For Season-Ending Surgery

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Auburn Tigers will be without one of their quarterbacks for the rest of the season.

According to a report from On3, Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo a second surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He'll apply for a medical redshirt.

If Calzada's medical redshirt is granted, he'll have three years of eligibility remaining. And if not, he'll have two years left to make things happen.

Until Calzada officially goes under the knife, he'll continue to help Auburn's scout team.

As for his recovery time, Calzada is expected to be out for four months. He'll have plenty of time to get ready for spring practice.

The timing of this surgery for Calzada isn't ideal, of course. Auburn is already dealing with an injury to starting quarterback T.J. Finley.

With Finley banged up and Calzada out for the remainder of the season, Auburn is down to Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner.

Last week, Ashford received some playing time against Penn State. He completed 10-of-19 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and an interception

Ashford is expected to start for Auburn this Saturday against Missouri.