Report: SEC Wide Receiver Arrested Twice In One Week

To say this offseason hasn’t gone the way Auburn wideout Jashawn Sheffield wanted it to would be an understatement. The former four-star recruit was arrested twice in a one-week span back in May.

Sheffield was reportedly arrested on May 9 for one count of disorderly conduct. Fast forward a week later, and he was reportedly arrested for suspicion of DUI. Both arrests took place in Georgia.

Even though both chargers are just misdemeanors, the coaching staff at Auburn can’t be thrilled with Sheffield’s off-field incidents.

Auburn’s football program has suspended Sheffield indefinitely due to these arrests. The timing has to sting for the redshirt freshman because the school is about to reopen its campus for voluntary workouts.

Details haven’t been released as to what led to each arrest for Sheffield. Nonetheless, it’s not a great situation to be in when you consider the fact that he’s trying to work his way up the depth chart at Auburn.

Sheffield has four years of eligibility with the Tigers, so there is still plenty of time to turn things around. Besides, it’s way too early to determine if this will permanently affect his relationship with the school’s football team.

Last season, Sheffield didn’t record a single reception since he didn’t see much playing time. That could change this year if all his off-field incidents get taken care of before the fall.