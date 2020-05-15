2021 athlete Tar’varish Dawson can play offense and defense just fine thanks to his blazing speed. Ahead of his senior year at Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, Dawson has made his college decision.

On Friday, Dawson announced that he is committing to Auburn University. The Tigers beat out the likes of South Carolina, Louisville, Miami (FL), Minnesota and UCF, who all made his top six last month.

247Sports rates Dawson as the No. 356 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 58 prospect from the state of Florida.

Dawson was extremely versatile for Lehigh Senior during his junior year. He played cornerback, safety, wide receiver, running back and quarterback when called upon. His 247Sports scouting report notes that he is also a threat in the return game. It doesn’t hurt that he is also a track star, consistently clocking in between 10.58 and 10.71 on the 100-meter dash.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn certainly seems happy to be bringing Dawson into the fold.

Boom!!!!! War Eagle!!! — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) May 15, 2020

Dawson is only the fifth member of Auburn’s 2021 recruiting class. He joins a class that currently ranks No. 48 in the country and No. 10 in the SEC by 247Sports.

They are neck-and-neck with arch-rival Alabama on the recruiting trail right now, but still find themselves behind SEC West foes LSU, Texas A&M and even Mississippi State.

