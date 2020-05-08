We’re just two weeks removed from the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It took a decent amount of time, but a first-round pick has finally agreed to terms on a rookie deal.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers reached an agreement with Brown on a four-year contract worth roughly $23.6 million.

Brown was the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft. He’ll join a defensive unit that lost plenty of talent to free agency, such as Mario Addison, James Bradberry and Gerald McCoy.

Most scouts had Brown as the top-rated defensive tackle in the draft. Not only is he an exceptional athlete, the former Auburn star has the power to impose his will against any offensive line.

The #Panthers have reached an agreement for DT Derrick Brown on a 4-year deal fully guaranteed for $23.621M, per @RosenhausSports. He is the first player in the 1st round to agree to terms. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2020

Over the course of his career at Auburn, Brown totaled 170 tackles and 12.5 sacks.

The Panthers are going to need immediate production from Brown, especially when you consider the landscape of the NFC South.

Carolina’s defense will have to face elite quarterbacks in Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan.

Perhaps the Panthers’ agreement with Brown will speed up negotiations for other franchises looking to get their first-round pick under contract.