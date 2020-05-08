The Spun

The First Round 1 NFL Draft Rookie Contract Has Been Signed

Derrick Brown of the Auburn Tigers reacts.TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Derrick Brown #5 of the Auburn Tigers reacts to a play during the 2020 Outback Bowl against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We’re just two weeks removed from the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It took a decent amount of time, but a first-round pick has finally agreed to terms on a rookie deal.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers reached an agreement with Brown on a four-year contract worth roughly $23.6 million.

Brown was the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft. He’ll join a defensive unit that lost plenty of talent to free agency, such as Mario Addison, James Bradberry and Gerald McCoy.

Most scouts had Brown as the top-rated defensive tackle in the draft. Not only is he an exceptional athlete, the former Auburn star has the power to impose his will against any offensive line.

Over the course of his career at Auburn, Brown totaled 170 tackles and 12.5 sacks.

The Panthers are going to need immediate production from Brown, especially when you consider the landscape of the NFC South.

Carolina’s defense will have to face elite quarterbacks in Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan.

Perhaps the Panthers’ agreement with Brown will speed up negotiations for other franchises looking to get their first-round pick under contract.

