Tim Tebow Names His 2019 SEC “Freak Of The Year”

During the college football season, SEC analyst Tim Tebow gives his “Freak of the Week” pick, identifying one of the best players in the Southeastern Conference. With the season now over, Tebow has identified the player worthy of being named “Freak of the Year.”

On Wednesday’s edition of SEC Nation, Tebow gave the award to Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown. He explained that Brown’s dominance this past year made him “an absolute game-changer” for the Tigers.

Via Saturday Down South:

“Derrick Brown is an absolute monster,” Tebow said. “Let me read a few of these statistics: leads the SEC in strip sacks, second in forced fumbles in the SEC, their defense is averaging 2.8 yards per rush when he’s on the field; when he’s off the field, they’re averaging 4.8 yards. Are you kidding me? This dude’s an absolute game-changer.”

Brown’s accomplishments don’t end there. He was tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 11.5, and was second on the team with 4.0 sacks.

Brown went on to win the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award, along with the coveted Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was the first Auburn player since Nick Fairley to win the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award.

It should come as no surprise that Brown is considered one of the best overall prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Will Brown take after Fairley and be a top 10 pick in April?