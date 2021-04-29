Tommy Tuberville Getting Crushed For Message To NFL Rookies

With the NFL Draft finally here, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville has decided to share a message for this year’s rookie class.

While at Capitol Hill this week, Tuberville told TMZ Sports that NFL rookies should avoid being outspoken about politics. Instead, he wants them to focus strictly on playing.

“Everybody wants to make an opinion and that’s fine,” Tuberville said. “But, I think, especially for young people to get involved in something that maybe they might not understand as much, I think they need to let people that, whatever they do for a living, justify it.”

Tuberville’s message to the 2021 class isn’t sitting well with the sports world. Not only do they believe he’s wrong for telling the NFL rookies to avoid being outspoken, they find it very hypocritical.

“If Senator Tuberville follows his own advice, I expect him to spend time addressing the Senate on what it’s like to give up 51 points in a half to USF,” Mo Egger of ESPN Radio tweeted.

Matt Scalici of AL.com also had a strong reaction to Tuberville’s message.

“I’m sure the players appreciate the advice, guy who decided to become a politician despite not knowing the three branches of our government,” Scalici wrote.

Tuberville was a former college football coach before he entered politics. That’s why fans believe his message is hypocritical.

What do you make of Tuberville’s message to NFL rookies?