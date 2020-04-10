Top Grad Transfer OL Brandon Council Announces Commitment

Former Akron offensive lineman Brandon Council is taking his game to the SEC to finish his college football career.

Council, one of the top graduate transfers on the market, announced his commitment to Auburn a short time ago. He chose the Tigers over Missouri and drew interest from a number of other programs, including USC.

Council started 24 games for Akron, including all 12 last season. He made those 12 starts at four different positions: seven at left guard, two each at right tackle and center and one at left tackle.

In 2018, Council started the first three games of the year at right tackle before suffering a season-ending injury. He started the final nine games of 2017 at left guard.

“It’s time to announce that I will be officially continuing my football and academic career at Auburn University. FIRED UP!” Council tweeted Thursday night.

Council will be eligible immediately at Auburn for the 2020 season.

He’ll provide much needed experience and versatility for an Auburn offensive line that has been decimated by graduation. Junior center Nick Brahms is the only returning starter for the Tigers in the trenches on offense.