UAB’s Bill Clark Hints At Potential Issue With Auburn Job

The Auburn Tigers clearly cast a pretty wide net in their head coaching search if they landed Boise State’s Bryan Harsin. But one candidate, UAB’s Bill Clark, believes that he may know what his deal-breaker was.

Speaking to WBRC FOX 6 Birmingham, Clark revealed that when he interviewed he made it clear that he needed staff control in order to take the job. Clark said that his insistence on picking his own staff may have been “a hindrance.”

“I basically said the interest I would have is to do it right and everybody has their own version of what right is, for me, is complete control of my staff and all those things that go with it,” Clark said, via Saturday Down South. “I think maybe that was a hindrance. Once again, how far did we get down the path I won’t really say because I’m happy at UAB and this is where I’m at…”

Clark reportedly turned down the UAB job when all was said and done. The next day Auburn pried Harsin out of Boise State.

Source to CBS 42: UAB’s Bill Clark has turned down an offer for the Auburn job. — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) December 22, 2020

Auburn’s head coaching search has been a head-scratcher to most college football fans. The expectation when Gus Malzahn was fired was that they already had an idea of who it would be.

The name most frequently floated in few days after was Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. But in the days that followed, fans became puzzled as defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was reported as a top candidate.

Bill Clark may have led UAB to two Conference USA titles, but he’s not a candidate Auburn fans were exactly clamoring for.

His revelation that Auburn balked at him wanting to bring on his own staff may be evidence that the school botched its chance at landing whoever they really wanted.