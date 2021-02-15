UCF Reportedly Offered Head Coaching Position To Big Name

The University of Central Florida football program has reportedly make a big offer for its head coaching position.

According to a report form the Orlando Sentinel, the Group of 5 program has offered its head coaching position to a former SEC head coach.

Matt Murschel and Mike Bianci of the Orlando Sentinel are reporting that the UCF head coaching job has been offered to former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.

Malzahn was fired by Auburn following the 2020 season. UCF’s head coach, Josh Heupel, and athletic director, Danny White, both left for Tennessee earlier this year.

From the report:

It’s unclear whether Malzahn will accept the UCF offer. Malzahn was linked to the job as soon as UCF hired athletics director Terry Mohajir, who worked with Malzahn at Arkansas State. 247Sports.com’s Jason Beede was the first to report the offer. Malzahn would replace Josh Heupel, who left to take over as the Tennessee Volunteers’ head coach on Jan. 27, following former Knights athletics director Danny White.

Malzahn is arguably the biggest name available on the coaching market, though it’s unclear if he’s interested in the UCF job.

The former Auburn Tigers head coach went 68-35 in eight seasons at Auburn.