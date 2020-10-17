Video: Auburn Stars Bo Nix, Seth Williams Get In Heated Exchange

Not only is Auburn on upset alert against South Carolina this afternoon, two of the biggest stars on Gus Malzahn’s team were caught exchanging words on the sidelines. Bo Nix and Seth Williams were seen chirping at each other after an incomplete pass on third down.

It’s been a rough afternoon for Nix, who has already thrown three interceptions. During the third quarter, the sophomore quarterback threw a questionable pass in Williams’ direction.

Although the Tigers did manage to put up three points on that drive, Williams was clearly frustrated with his quarterback. He had some words for Nix before he put up his arms in disgust and walked away.

Nix was then seen having an intense conversation with offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Here’s the scene from Auburn’s sidelines:

Good luck w Chad Morris as a mediator pic.twitter.com/TpZ8NVpnHd — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) October 17, 2020

Whatever is going on between Nix and Williams needs to stop if Auburn wants to avoid an upset loss to South Carolina.

The Tigers rely so much on Williams ability to make big plays downfield. So far he has three receptions for 62 yards against the Gamecocks. It’s tough to see those numbers improving if he’s not on the same page with his quarterback.

As for Nix, he needs to find a way to snap out of this funk that he’s currently in. This has been an ugly game for him to say the least, but there is still a quarter left to play.

You can catch the rest of the Auburn-South Carolina game on ESPN.