Video: Seth Williams Is Absolutely Dominating Kentucky Today

Seth Williams is making his case as one of the best receivers in college football today. The Auburn receiver is making the Kentucky secondary look silly.

Williams is having a monster game, having caught six passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns through three and a half quarters. Williams first got on the board in the third quarter. The Auburn big-bodied receiver went up high for an 11-yard touchdown. Check it out below.

SETH WILLIAMS GET UP pic.twitter.com/VN8QDsr6cb — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2020

Williams utilized his tall frame once again just minutes later. The Auburn receiver “moss’d” a Kentucky defensive back for his second touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter. This is incredible.

SETH WILLIAMS JUST MOSS’D HIM pic.twitter.com/iDWcRlUEok — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2020

It’s time to make a case for Seth Williams being one of the best receivers – not just in the SEC – in the country. The 6-foot-3 pass catcher is going to a major problem for opposing SEC defenses this season.

The Tigers are off to a good start in the 2020 season. Kentucky posed a few challenges early on. But the Tigers defense stepped up in the second half, forcing Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson to stay in the pocket and make difficult throws.

Auburn didn’t receive much preseason hype in regards to winning the SEC. But the Tigers may be a team to watch as the season rolls along.

Tune into SEC Network to watch the rest of Saturday’s Auburn-Kentucky game. The Tigers currently have a 29-13 lead.