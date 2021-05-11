Betting Odds Released On 2021 SEC Football Season

The 2021 college football season doesn’t get underway for over three months, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early for predictions. BetOnline.ag officially released the conference championship odds for each of the NCAA’s Power-Five football conferences and those numbers were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, the Alabama Crimson Tide enter as the 4/5 favorites to repeat as SEC Champions in 2021, according to BetOnline. Nick Saban might’ve lost some weapons on offense but has shown time and time again that he can rebuild and create a powerhouse in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia had the second-best chance to walk away with the conference title at 5/2 odds, meaning that the Bulldogs are the presumptive favorite to with the SEC East. From there the gap begins to widen.

Texas A&M comes next after a strong season in 2020, but is a distant third at 15/2 odds. The Florida Gators are fourth at 10/1 odds, followed by Ed Orgeron’s LSU squad who opened at 12/1 to walk away with the SEC title.

Here’s a look at the odds for each team to win the SEC, courtesy of Cole Cubelic:

Alabama 4/5

Georgia 5/2

Texas A&M 15/2

Florida 10/1

LSU 12/1

Auburn 18/1

Ole Miss 18/1

Missouri 28/1

Tennessee 28/1

Kentucky 50/1

Arkansas 66/1

Mississippi State 66/1

South Carolina 200/1

Vanderbilt 500/1

Saban and company still have plenty to iron out at Alabama this spring and that includes getting quarterback Bryce Young ready for the SEC gauntlet. The Crimson Tide will want to keep the momentum rolling from last year’s undefeated national championship but could be tested early on against Miami and on the road at Florida.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia team seems to have the best chance to challenge Alabama this upcoming fall. With J.T. Daniels back under center, the Bulldogs should be able to pair a talented offense with their steady defense this season.

