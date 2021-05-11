The Spun

Betting Odds Released On 2021 SEC Football Season

Auburn lines up against Georgia in an SEC gameAUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 16: The Auburn Tigers offense lines up against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2021 college football season doesn’t get underway for over three months, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early for predictions. BetOnline.ag officially released the conference championship odds for each of the NCAA’s Power-Five football conferences and those numbers were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, the Alabama Crimson Tide enter as the 4/5 favorites to repeat as SEC Champions in 2021, according to BetOnline. Nick Saban might’ve lost some weapons on offense but has shown time and time again that he can rebuild and create a powerhouse in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia had the second-best chance to walk away with the conference title at 5/2 odds, meaning that the Bulldogs are the presumptive favorite to with the SEC East. From there the gap begins to widen.

Texas A&M comes next after a strong season in 2020, but is a distant third at 15/2 odds. The Florida Gators are fourth at 10/1 odds, followed by Ed Orgeron’s LSU squad who opened at 12/1 to walk away with the SEC title.

Here’s a look at the odds for each team to win the SEC, courtesy of Cole Cubelic:

  • Alabama  4/5
  • Georgia  5/2
  • Texas A&M  15/2
  • Florida  10/1
  • LSU  12/1
  • Auburn  18/1
  • Ole Miss  18/1
  • Missouri  28/1
  • Tennessee  28/1
  • Kentucky  50/1
  • Arkansas  66/1
  • Mississippi State  66/1
  • South Carolina  200/1
  • Vanderbilt  500/1

Saban and company still have plenty to iron out at Alabama this spring and that includes getting quarterback Bryce Young ready for the SEC gauntlet. The Crimson Tide will want to keep the momentum rolling from last year’s undefeated national championship but could be tested early on against Miami and on the road at Florida.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia team seems to have the best chance to challenge Alabama this upcoming fall. With J.T. Daniels back under center, the Bulldogs should be able to pair a talented offense with their steady defense this season.

Here’s a look at the recently released Big Ten odds, which also dropped earlier this afternoon.


