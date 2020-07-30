Breaking: SEC Makes A Decision On 2020 Football Schedule

On Thursday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference reportedly made a decision on the upcoming football season.

According to a report from John Talty of AL.com, the SEC will move to a 10-game conference schedule. The league also moved the start of the season back to September 26.

That means the SEC will start nearly one-month behind the Big 12 and three weeks behind the Big Ten. The SEC held out for as long as possible, hoping to play non-conference games.

However, with all other major conferences making changes, the SEC was forced to follow suit. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced conference-only schedules for the 2020 season.

“An official announcement is expected to be made at 3:45 p.m. CT,” Talty reported. “The decision comes after the SEC’s presidents and chancellors met virtually on Thursday.”

BREAKING: The SEC is moving to a 10-game conference schedule and will move back the season start to Sept. 26: https://t.co/JL6h3qeo9D — John Talty (@JTalty) July 30, 2020

Earlier this week, the ACC announced its new schedule for the upcoming season as well. The ACC will move to a conference-only, plus-one season – meaning teams will play all conferences games, plus one non-conference game.

The SEC planned to play its non-conference slate, but that was forced to change over the past few weeks. Earlier today, a massive non-conference contest between Alabama and USC was called off.

That signaled a significant change for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, major non-conference games have been canceled all over the country.

The SEC title game will be played on December 19.