Breaking: SEC Makes A Decision On 2020 Football Schedule

Alabama and LSU players line up during a huge SEC college football showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to snap the ball against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference reportedly made a decision on the upcoming football season.

According to a report from John Talty of AL.com, the SEC will move to a 10-game conference schedule. The league also moved the start of the season back to September 26.

That means the SEC will start nearly one-month behind the Big 12 and three weeks behind the Big Ten. The SEC held out for as long as possible, hoping to play non-conference games.

However, with all other major conferences making changes, the SEC was forced to follow suit. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced conference-only schedules for the 2020 season.

“An official announcement is expected to be made at 3:45 p.m. CT,” Talty reported. “The decision comes after the SEC’s presidents and chancellors met virtually on Thursday.”

Earlier this week, the ACC announced its new schedule for the upcoming season as well. The ACC will move to a conference-only, plus-one season – meaning teams will play all conferences games, plus one non-conference game.

The SEC planned to play its non-conference slate, but that was forced to change over the past few weeks. Earlier today, a massive non-conference contest between Alabama and USC was called off.

That signaled a significant change for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, major non-conference games have been canceled all over the country.

The SEC title game will be played on December 19.


