Colin Cowherd Has Controversial Theory On Why SEC Wins

The SEC has dominated college football in terms of national championships lately, and FS1’s Colin Cowherd has a simple theory on why that’s the case.

On “The Herd” today, Cowherd argued that because of the SEC’s commitment to football in terms of spending, resources, passion and other areas, it has become the preeminent league in the sport.

“In the end, the SEC wants it more, so they win it more,” Cowherd said of the league that has captured 12 of the last 16 college football national championships.

Cowherd also compared the SEC’s current dominance to the legendary runs of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the NFL, Tiger Woods in golf and Serena Williams in women’s tennis.

“Is the sport right now too regional? Absolutely. And what can be done about it? Nothing,” Cowherd said. “…The only thing you can do about it is enjoy the journey more than the destination.”

"We're always trying to legislate parity… In the end, the SEC wants it more so they win it more." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/CuFIbaDVHi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 11, 2022

Even going beyond the SEC, there’s little doubt that the South is the region for college football and has been for nearly two decades. Of the four non-SEC national championships in the last 16 years, three of them were won by ACC schools in the South (Clemson in 2016 and 2018, Florida State in 2013).

Ohio State in 2014 is the only non-Southern program to win it all since 2006. Truthfully, we don’t see the balance of power shifting anytime soon either.