College Football Fans React To The Return Of The SEC

Just a few weeks ago, the 2020 college football season officially kicked off with the first game of the season – a battle between FCS foes.

In the weeks since, several other conferences including the ACC and Big 12 joined the fray. However, there was still something missing from college football Saturdays.

Arguably the best college football conference in terms of top tier talent and depth wasn’t playing. That ends today.

The SEC announced its plans to play the 2020 season with September 26 as the kickoff date. That’s right, SEC football is back and millions of fans around the country are rejoicing.

Here’s just some of the reaction from around social media.

The @SEC showing up to the college football season like….. pic.twitter.com/pan4pVDdQD — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 26, 2020

WAKE UP! WAKE UP! IT’S CHRISTMAS MORNING!! THERE’S SEC FOOTBALL ON TODAY!!! #SEC 🏈🎄🍻 pic.twitter.com/uaDr5RCaSJ — Saturday Down South (@SDS) September 26, 2020

The first SEC game of the 2020 season kicks off from Ole Miss as the Rebels face off against the Florida Gators at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full SEC schedule:

No. 23 Kentucky @ No. 8 Auburn – 12:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Mississippi State @ N0. 6 LSU – 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 4 Georgia @ Arkansas – 4:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network

No. 2 Alabama @ Missouri – 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Vanderbilt @ No. 10 Texas A&M – 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 16 Tennessee @ South Carolina – 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network

The SEC has several teams that are expected to compete for a national title this season. Alabama is always in the conversation, but Florida and Georgia are trying to make their mark as well.

Don’t forget the Tigers, who won the 2020 title, either.