College Football World Reacts To The SEC Scheduling News

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 09: The Aggie bench erupts in celebration as Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) returns a sceond half kickoff for a touchdown during a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 9, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher might have spilled the SEC's future plans during a press conference this Thursday.

Fisher said Texas, LSU and Mississippi State are the three teams Texas A&M could face annually if the SEC goes with a scheduling format the ACC will soon adopt.

The ACC's schedule from 2023-26 will feature a 3-5-5 structure. Each team will play "three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.

Texas, LSU and Mississippi State would be worthy competitors for Texas A&M, but Fisher added that he'd like to play Arkansas annually.

So far, college football fans are on the fence about the SEC adopting this format.

"I don't like it, but I think I would hate it less than some other alternatives," one fan tweeted. "The problem with all these scheduling models is there isn't really a solution that's gonna work well for everyone (which is why leaving divisions is a bad idea in the first place, but I digress..."

"If the SEC does adopt the 3+6 model, it looks like the Aggies will be a part of State’s permanent rivals," another fan wrote. "Not too surprising honestly. They’ve got to pick team for State beyond Ole Miss, and the A&M series has been competitive. Not to mention the parallels between the schools."

"Well, there it is! Gotta say I love this permanent rivalry setup," a third fan said.

The SEC has not officially confirmed that it'll adopt a new setup where teams have three annual opponents.

Would you like to see the SEC go this route?