College Football World Speculating About SEC Announcement

LSU safety Eric Monroe at the SEC Championship Game.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Eric Monroe #11 of the LSU Tigers reacts as he takes the field before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On a pretty uneventful day for college football, the SEC is reportedly set to make “a significant announcement” related to the conference later today.

The SEC announced on Thursday afternoon that commissioner Greg Sankey will announce the news at 6 p.m. E.T. in a call with the media.

As vague as that is, a lot of college football fans across the country are letting their minds run wild with ideas. Clearly this Thursday is even more boring than we expected.

The comments section alone is filled with everything from Vanderbilt being kicked out to a wide list of expansion teams ranging from Nebraska to Coastal Carolina. Elsewhere, the possibilities seem endless.

One Nebraska fan came up with a list of possible announcements ranging from an SEC football playoff to canceling AL.com’s “SEC Shorts.”

But some of the more grounded takes involve the more boring things. New TV contracts, canceled games, or anything basketball-related.

Unfortunately, the answer is probably something in the latter category. If there was anything earth-shattering for the SEC to announce, someone in SEC media probably would have leaked it by now.

Seth Emerson of The Athletic may have figured it out though. He noted that today is Disney’s Investor Day, and that the SEC has been in talks with Disney about a TV deal.

So if you already have Disney+, maybe you’ll have something to look forward to other than The Mandalorian soon.

What do you think the SEC announcement will be?


