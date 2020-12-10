College Football World Speculating About SEC Announcement

On a pretty uneventful day for college football, the SEC is reportedly set to make “a significant announcement” related to the conference later today.

The SEC announced on Thursday afternoon that commissioner Greg Sankey will announce the news at 6 p.m. E.T. in a call with the media.

As vague as that is, a lot of college football fans across the country are letting their minds run wild with ideas. Clearly this Thursday is even more boring than we expected.

The comments section alone is filled with everything from Vanderbilt being kicked out to a wide list of expansion teams ranging from Nebraska to Coastal Carolina. Elsewhere, the possibilities seem endless.

It’s been a nice run Vandy but I’m sure you’ll be much happier in the AAC — Bret Brillante (@BretBrillante) December 10, 2020

Huskers finally got their invite? — Brandon Jacoba (@BrandonJacoba) December 10, 2020

Please be Coastal in + Vandy out. — Eli Parks (@parks_eli) December 10, 2020

Vanderbilt out, Memphis in? — Jonathan Luckett (@jonluckett) December 10, 2020

One Nebraska fan came up with a list of possible announcements ranging from an SEC football playoff to canceling AL.com’s “SEC Shorts.”

Possibilities:

– The SEC will form its own playoff

– Alabama will claim 10 national titles this year because it feels like a decade anyway

– Tennessee is cold in December

– They have captured the cast of “SEC Shorts” and will execute them at dawn https://t.co/x8AAry2nWp — CornNation (@CornNation) December 10, 2020

But some of the more grounded takes involve the more boring things. New TV contracts, canceled games, or anything basketball-related.

They only thing I can think of re: SEC “significant announcement” is a new television contract. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) December 10, 2020

Alabama and Florida games cancelled this weekend? — Lake Norman Buckeye (@Tosu97) December 10, 2020

The fact that 500 reporters don’t seem to know what the SEC announcement is already makes me think maybe it’s basketball related. — Aubrey Bloom (@aubreybloom) December 10, 2020

Unfortunately, the answer is probably something in the latter category. If there was anything earth-shattering for the SEC to announce, someone in SEC media probably would have leaked it by now.

Seth Emerson of The Athletic may have figured it out though. He noted that today is Disney’s Investor Day, and that the SEC has been in talks with Disney about a TV deal.

This may or may not be related to the SEC “significant” announcement tonight: Today is Disney’s Investor Day and the SEC and Disney have been deep in talks about a TV deal. https://t.co/c58PiuWl6F — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 10, 2020

So if you already have Disney+, maybe you’ll have something to look forward to other than The Mandalorian soon.

What do you think the SEC announcement will be?