Dan Mullen Shoots Down College Football Coaching Rumor

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Dan Mullen had been linked to the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina in recent days.



The Gamecocks are looking for a new OC after Marcus Satterfield left to join Matt Rhule's staff at Nebraska. It sounds like whoever they hire, it won't be Mullen.

The former Florida and Mississippi State head coach shot down any speculation that he's heading to Columbia during a radio appearance with Chris Childers and Rick Neuheisel Tuesday morning.

"They're going to hire a great OC. It's jut not going to be me," Mullen said, via ESPN's Matt Barrie.

After being fired by Florida in November 2021, Mullen resurfaced as an analyst for ESPN and ABC this fall. He has posted a 103-61 overall record in 13 seasons as a head coach for the Gators and Bulldogs.

Mullen, who led UF and Mississippi State to 11 bowl games, last served as an offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer at Florida from 2005-08.