The 2019 season might have marked the end of an era for Georgia football. Star quarterback Jake Fromm is now officially off to the NFL, and the latest reports indicate that one of their top offensive linemen is transferring too.

With so much potential change coming to Georgia next year, college football analyst Danny Kanell thinks a new team will emerge as the SEC East champion.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Kanell declared that the Florida Gators will win the SEC East in 2020.

Florida Gators are going to win the SEC East next season. Book it. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 8, 2020

For the past few years the SEC East has largely featured Georgia dominance with Florida as a somewhat distant second. The Bulldogs have won three straight SEC titles, while the Gators won the two before that.

Kanell may not be totally serious on this point though. He’s a former Florida State alum with a pretty burning hatred for the Gators.

Freezing Cold Takes suggested that he’s making this prediction to try and reverse-jinx the Gators.

Always trying to reverse jinx. — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) January 8, 2020

But the departure of Fromm and Cade Mays certainly opens the door for Florida to break through.

The SEC East title has come down to the Florida-Georgia game several times over the past few years.

Will Florida win the SEC East in 2020?