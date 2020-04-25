Danny Kanell: SEC Dominates Draft Because “They Buy The Best Players”

The SEC has dominated the NFL Draft once again, as marquee names like Joe Burrow, Andrew Thomas, Tua Tagovailoa and Derrick Brown all went very early in the first round.

While this weekend should be a celebration for one of the best conferences in college football, Danny Kanell is wondering if there’s a corrupt reason as to why the SEC produces such talented prospects.

On Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft, Kanell hinted at the SEC potentially buying the best recruits. He eluded at the SEC “outspending” top conferences, such as the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12.

“It’s no surprise the SEC is dominating the draft and have for the past decade. They buy the best players,” Kanell wrote on Twitter. “CFB is an arms race. When you can outspend everyone else it creates the imbalance. Big prob for ACC, Big 12, and PAC 12. Only Big 10 can come close.”

College football fans have defended the SEC and in the process taken a shot at Kanell’s alma mater.

The irony about this post from Kanell is that he’s from Florida State, a program that even during its worst years has produced NFL talent.

Kanell has thrown shade at the SEC in the past, and to be honest, he’ll probably do it again at some point in the future.