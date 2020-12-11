ESPN Addresses What Will Happen To ‘SEC on CBS’ Theme Song

The SEC on CBS theme song has reached exalted status among college football fans. But today’s news has many wondering about the song’s future.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN and the SEC announced a new television partnership. As part of the 10-year package, which begins in 2024, ESPN will be able to, among other things, broadcast the “SEC Game of the Week” that has been CBS’ marquee draw for more than two decades.

Naturally, there is a chance ESPN moving in could mean the end of the famous CBS theme song. Burke Magnus, ESPN’s Executive Vice President for Programming Acquisitions and Scheduling, was asked about such a possibility during a media session this evening.

“I think this has come up on every interview,” Magnus said during today’s teleconference. “Again, I have tremendous respect for CBS. The coverage they’ve provided the conference for so many years has been outstanding. That theme music is part of it. I’m as big a college football fan as anybody. I enjoy it the same way other fans do. It’s iconic. I’m not in the music business. I don’t even know, like, what’s possible necessarily or who owns it.

“I do understand the special place it holds among SEC fans. Who knows. I’m quite confident we’ll come up with a really awesome, innovative presentation of the highest caliber and the highest quality for the SEC on our networks, including ABC.”

The theme song, which does not have an official name, has been part of every CBS college football broadcast dating back to its creation in the late 1980s.

The SEC has been on CBS since 1996.

An additional part of the ESPN deal will enable ABC to broadcast one SEC game per week, with the option to televise the contest in its primetime 8 p.m. ET slot.