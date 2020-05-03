ESPN Releases Win Total Projections For Every SEC Team

The Southeastern Conference had a big 2019 college football season. Nine teams earned bowl bids, seven of them won their bowl games, with LSU winning twice en route to a national title.

Even the bad SEC teams look primed to improve by leaps and bounds – if not in 2020, then in years to come. Many of them replaced their bad coaches with some of the hottest names on the market like Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Mike Leach (Mississippi State) and Sam Pittman (Arkansas).

So what will the 2020 season look like for the SEC? If we go by ESPN’s win projections, the SEC could yield as many as 10 or even 11 bowl-eligible teams in 2020.

According to the ESPN FPI, Alabama and Georgia should be back on top in 2020 with at least 10 wins apiece. Meanwhile, teams that had losing seasons in 2019 like South Carolina and Ole Miss are projected to be two games better in 2020.

Here is the full breakdown of the SEC win projection, per ESPN’s FPI:

Alabama – 10.9 Georgia – 10.2 Florida – 9.7 LSU – 9.6 Auburn – 9.1 Texas A&M – 8.9 Kentucky – 7.0 Tennessee – 6.3 Ole Miss – 6.1 Missouri – 6.0 South Carolina – 5.8 Arkansas – 5.0 Mississippi State – 4.6 Vanderbilt – 3.2

Who's too high?

Those numbers are very good for the SEC. At a minimum, that’s 10 SEC schools in bowl games just by rounding down. If South Carolina overachieves, they could reach 11 schools in bowl games.

It’s pretty clear that the analytics are extremely bullish on the SEC in 2020.

The college football season can’t come quickly enough.