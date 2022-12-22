Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Alabama (326.06 total points) and Georgia (311.80 total points) are ranked first and second, not just in the SEC, but in the entire country. LSU, Tennessee and Florida round out the league's top five.

The full SEC recruiting class rankings, from 1-to-14, can be seen below:

Alabama Georgia LSU Tennessee Florida Texas A&M South Carolina Auburn Arkansas Mississippi State Missouri Kentucky Ole Miss Vanderbilt

Because there are still unsigned prospects on the market, it's possible, and even likely, that some of these rankings will change in the coming weeks and months.

You can view 247Sports' Composite Rankings for the entire class of 2023 here.