2 Florida Fans Went Viral After Saturday’s Upset Loss

Saturday night was a rough night for the Florida Gators football program.

Florida might have been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention with a Saturday night loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Gators fell to the Tigers thanks to a dumb penalty of their own and a really long game-winning field goal by their opponent.

Florida lost, 37-34. The Gators are now 8-2 on the season. Two Florida fans could not believe what they saw on Saturday night.

THE DOUBLE SURRENDER COBRA. 🐍 SO RARE IN THE WILD… pic.twitter.com/ctzKrDiptS — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 13, 2020

Yeah, that just about sums it up.

Dan Mullen isn’t giving up on the College Football Playoff, though. He thinks the Gators could still make it with a win over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

“I don’t have a vote on that, I’m not in the room,” Mullen said.

“You know what I mean? I know we’ve played 10 games, right? So, I guess probably the best thing to do would’ve been to play less games because you seem to get rewarded for not playing this year in college football.”

Mullen is clearly referencing Ohio State, which appears to be in line for a College Football Playoff berth despite playing only six games.

Sure, Florida has played more, but the Gators have also lost twice. They’ve had their opportunities and blew a big one on Saturday night.